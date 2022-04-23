Celebrate Prehistory Week at the Prehistoric Museum

Press Release

Join the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum for its annual Prehistory Week celebration, part of Utah’s Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month.

This year’s theme is Pottery on the Plateau with events all week long highlighting how ceramics have been used in the daily lives of people for thousands of years. Join us at the museum and other places around our community as we celebrate ceramics during the first week of May.

You can find all of the events listed on the schedule below or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for any questions you may have.