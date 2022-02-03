Celebrate Valentines Day with Broadway Classics

Carbon County locals are scheduled to perform a Valentines tribute titled “For the Love of Broadway” at Price City‘s Culture Connection on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Local artists Angela Murray, Mary Peacock, Michelle Broadhead, Celeste Sorensen and Lizz Davis will take to the Price Civic Auditorium stage at 7 p.m.

“Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, or antagonistic about love, this concert has something for you! February is a time to celebrate one of our most cherished human experiences: LOVE! So, come and enjoy some of the most beautiful and heart-wrenching love songs of all time,” Price City reported.

For those unable to attend in person, the performance will be streamed LIVE on Price City’s Facebook page.