Celebrating a Decade of Adventure: Joe’s Valley Fest’s 10th Year of Climbing, Community, and Sustainability

Press Release

The Joe’s Valley Fest is turning 10, and this year’s celebration promises to be the most exciting yet! This annual festival, held in the stunning landscapes of Emery County, Utah, is more than just a gathering for rock climbing enthusiasts; it’s a vibrant celebration of community, the local economy, and sustainability. The 10th annual Joe’s Valley Fest, taking place from October 3-6, 2024, is set to captivate attendees with a host of new and exciting events alongside cherished favorites.

Thursday, October 3: Kick-off and Community Fun

The festivities begin at noon with registration and swag pick-up at the Castle Dale Visitors Center. This is your chance to beat the crowds and dive into the Joe’s Valley experience. Start by exploring with the Castle Dale and Orangeville Photo Scavenger Hunt, a fun way to get acquainted with the area while earning an extra ticket for the big prize drawings.

The afternoon is dedicated to giving back through an in-town volunteer project at Orangeville City Park, followed by the Gummy Bear Challenge, a delightful activity combining science and sweets. As evening approaches, engage with the Bureau of Land Management at their booth, participate in the Adidas TERREX Trail Run, and join the Orangeville Olympics featuring games like cornhole and pickleball. The day concludes with ghost tours led by local storyteller Neal Peacock and a night bouldering meet-up at Man Size.

Friday, October 4: Local Experiences and Rodeo Fun

Friday is packed with local experiences, starting with Fishin’ Joe’s with Joe and Jo, where you can learn fishing tips from local legends. Unwind with a Yin Yoga session and delve into the Geology of Joe’s Valley with a guided tour.

Local artisan clinics offer hands-on opportunities to create copper jewelry, giant pizzas, and world-famous Food Ranch donuts. The afternoon heats up with a mechanical bull, food trucks, and rodeo classes leading to the Rodeo Games. As the sun sets, enjoy more ghost tours, followed by a bonfire and s’mores session, and a night bouldering meet-up at New Joe’s.

Saturday, October 5: Climbing and Community Engagement

Saturday is all about climbing and community. Start with a free Breathwork session, try out new climbing shoes, and participate in climbing clinics led by professional climbers. Meet-ups and intro classes are available for climbers of all levels, ensuring everyone can enjoy the world-class bouldering Joe’s Valley offers.

The afternoon features artisan clinics, yoga with Olivia Hsu, and a bustling trade fair with local vendors. As evening falls, the JVF Block Party kicks off with music, beverages, and climber games. The day concludes with a massive drawing for sponsor prizes, ghost tours, and the unique Joe-down, a dance party to remember.

Sunday, October 6: Giving Back and Farewells

Sunday is dedicated to giving back. Start your day with coffee and donuts while learning about the Joe’s Valley Coalition’s efforts to protect climbing access and preserve the local environment. Join a service day to help with trail maintenance or town clean-up projects, wrapping up the festival with a sense of community spirit and accomplishment.

Join us for this landmark 10th-year celebration, where adventure meets community, and every moment is an opportunity to connect with nature, friends, and the vibrant local culture of Emery County. Whether you’re a seasoned climber or a first-time visitor, Joe’s Valley Fest welcomes you to experience the thrill, camaraderie, and beauty that make this festival truly special. Don’t miss out; get your tickets now!