Celebrating Creativity: Carbon High School Fine Arts Department’s Plans for the Coming Year

Press Release

“The arts are not a frill. They are a response to our individuality and our nature, shaping our identity… Art has the power to unify. It speaks in many languages without the need for translation. The arts do not discriminate; they lift us all.”

—Barbara Jordan, former Texas Congresswoman

The Carbon High School Fine Arts Department is thrilled to announce an exciting new academic year, marked by the addition of two talented educators. We are proud to welcome Katie Rowley and Chase Fausett to our dedicated team, where they will join Kaitlyn Ipson and Adam Cunningham in offering a rich array of fine arts classes and performances.

Katie Rowley joins us as our new theatre teacher, fresh from Utah Valley University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Theatre Arts Education. Katie brings a wealth of creative and technical directing experience to Carbon High. She will be teaching beginning and advanced theatre classes, Technical Theatre, and a History of Musical Theatre course. “All summer I have been organizing the theatre space and dreaming about our upcoming season. I want to create a drama program that is welcoming to all students and one that gives many new and experienced actors a chance to shine. I hope everyone will come to see our two incredible shows and support the drama department this year.”

Chase Fausett comes to us from San Rafael Middle School in Emery County. With a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art Education and a minor in Graphic Design, Chase is well-prepared to lead our Visual Arts program. He will be teaching Painting, Drawing, Ceramics, and Art History classes. “I’m excited for this new teaching opportunity and to bring the students artistic talent to the community,” said Fausett. “I’ve been able to see just a glimpse of the amazing artists at Carbon High School and believe that there are so many opportunities to showcase their art throughout state and national exhibitions. I encourage the community to come out and support these artists when they share their art and creative endeavors in the upcoming exhibitions and events this year!”

Kaitlyn Ipson returns this year as our Vocal Music teacher, having recently completed her Master’s Degree. Now in her third year at Carbon High, Kaitlyn will continue to lead the Chamber, Concert, Treble, and Mixed Choirs, along with Beginning Piano classes. This fall, she will also serve as the music director for the school’s musical production, in collaboration with Katie Rowley. “I’m excited to get started with the school year, picking up where we left off last year,” said Ipson. “We have some great music, field trips, and performances planned. I invite everyone in the community to get involved by joining the Carbon High School Choir Department Facebook page and attending our concerts!”

Adam Cunningham also returns as our Instrumental Music teacher, marking his 8th year at Carbon High. Adam will be teaching Jazz Band, Drum Line, Percussion, Concert Band, Beginning Guitar, and Music Appreciation. He will also direct the Marching Band and Color Guard for the upcoming competition season. “I am excited to continue to build upon the band program. It is an honor to represent our community and to keep giving opportunities to our students to grow and find success in what they accomplish now and in the future. We invite all to join us in cheering on our school at games with the pep band, to cheer us on at our marching competitions, to enjoy our concerts at the school and performances in the community. Looking forward to a great year!”