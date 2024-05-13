Celebrating Our Nurses, Hospital Teams and EMS Partners

A message from Greg Cook, Castleview CEO

During the month of May, we celebrate three important national observances that recognize the hard work and dedication of our nurses, hospital teams, and EMS professionals. May 12 marks the birthday of Florence Nightingale – a caregiver during the Crimean war, whose bravery and leadership helped create the nursing profession as we know it today. Each May, we set aside these observance weeks to highlight the bravery of our own caregivers. Over the past few years, the world of healthcare has faced many challenges. Through it all, our caregivers and hospital staff have shown incredible courage, working night and day to provide essential services to our community.

National Nurses Week (May 6-12) celebrates our 150 nurses and the invaluable role they play in caring for our patients and our community. Whether it’s a yearly check-up, a screening, an emergency room visit, or treatment for a chronic illness, our nurses go above and beyond the call of duty, providing compassionate, individualized care to each person and family.

National Hospital Week (May 12-18) recognizes the thousands of hospitals and healthcare systems across the country, and the hundreds of thousands of dedicated workers who keep our communities healthy. This week honors not just our doctors and nurses, but the countless other members of our staff who work behind the scenes to keep our hospital operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Whether they’re working by the bedside, in the office, or in the halls, each of our nearly 400 employees play a vital role in helping our hospital to stay clean, safe, and responsive to our patients’ needs.

National EMS Week (May 19-25) honors the EMTs, paramedics and other personnel who partner with us to provide life-saving care on the scene of an accident or emergency. These first responders are an important extension of our hospital into the community, offering emergency treatment to patients in critical condition so that they can safely reach the hospital.

I feel incredibly grateful to work alongside these brave individuals, who have dedicated their careers, and their lives, to helping the lives of others. This month, join me in expressing gratitude for the healthcare workers who you know – whether they are friends, family members, neighbors, co-workers, or acquaintances, they deserve our recognition all year round.

We appreciate your hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our mission of making communities healthier. On behalf of the entire leadership team, thank you.

Sincerely,

Greg Cook, CEO

Castleview Hospital