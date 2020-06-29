Celebration of Life | Dennis James Rogers

Celebration of Life

Saturday, July 4, 2020 AT 11:00AM

275 E. 100 S. Huntington, UT 84528

Please join us for an open house Celebration of Life for my husband Dennis James Rogers. We will gather at my home for the day to share treasured memories, laugh, cry and remember a man who is greatly missed.

Nearby hotel accommodations-Village Inn Hotel in Huntington & Castle Dale-435-687-9888 or there are several hotels to choose from in Price.

Please wear your mask if you choose and social distant at your discretion.