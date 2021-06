George B. Schade

February 3, 1939 – January 24, 2021

The family of George would like to invite all family and friends to a Celebration of Life. (Delayed due to COVID-19) Please bring stories and memories. All are welcome as well as musical tributes! The celebration of life will be Sunday, July 11, 2021 at South Park 175 E. 300 S. in Price, Utah between 1:00 – 5:00 PM. Pot luck is welcome. Please come and enjoy. We would love to see everyone and hear your stories about George.