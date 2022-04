Grace Golding & Tavia Golding

Celebration of Life

Family and Friends please join us at

Pioneer Park on May 14th 2022 at 1 pm.

We are doing this potluck style, so please bring a side dish item. We will provide pulled pork and lunch meat sandwiches. Please wear brightly colored or tye-dyed clothing in celebration of their lives an bring your favorite memories and stories to share.