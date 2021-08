All family and friends are welcome to join us for a Celebration of Life in loving memory of Jerry L. Willburn February 24, 1945 – May 24, 2021

Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 5 PM

Jerry’s celebration will be at 466 Rose Ave. Price, Utah

We will be sharing some of our favorite stories and memories, to laugh, to cry, and to remember such a wonderful person who is greatly missed. Dinner will be served. We look forward to seeing you all there!