Thomas P. Landavazo (Tomasito)

February 26, 1939- October 11, 2020

Please join in the celebration of Thomas Landavazo’s life on July 26, 2021. All family and friends are welcome to join.

We will have some of Tom’s favorite dishes. If anyone would like to bring a dish to share it would be appreciated.

The location for Tom’s celebration will be at: The Greenwell Inn, 655 East Main, Price Utah 84501 at 4pm.

We look forward to seeing you all there!!