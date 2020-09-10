Celebratory Ribbon Cut at U-Haul

In conjunction with the company’s 75th anniversary, U-Haul of Price hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

The U-Haul company began in 1945 with the goal to serve do-it-yourself movers and their households. “After World War II, there existed the widespread need for do-it-yourself moving equipment that would be available on a one-way, nationwide basis,” U-Haul shared. “U-Haul co-founders L.S. “Sam” Shoen and his wife, Anna Mary Carty Shoen, recognized that need and acted upon it. Their visionary approach spread the cost of ownership among many users, facilitating the mobility of the populations of the U.S. and Canada. The covered wagon of the pioneers morphed into orange U-Haul trailers. In the process, an industry was born.”

The company continues to expand, bringing additional offerings and locations to customers throughout the U.S. The local branch set up shop in 2019 in the former Kmart building in Price. While Carbon County has been served by U-Haul for over 40 years, it was evident that the area’s needs were growing. U-Haul grew to meet those needs, renovating the former Kmart building to bring expanded services to the area.

The Price location offers the traditional U-Haul products and services, including truck and trailer rentals. Customers can also find moving supplies, such as boxes and other packing materials, as well as hitch connection services.

Inside the building is climate-controlled, individually-alarmed, heated and cooled storage. These storage units are available in a variety of sizes, which can be accessed 24/7 with adequate security, cameras and lighting. Also available are storage containers and outdoor storage units.

The business currently employs seven staff members with plans to grow thanks to continued community support. For more information on products and service, visit U-Haul at 610 West Price River Drive or call (435) 637-7879.