Central Utah Tennis Invitational Features Local Athletes

The Emery and Carbon tennis squads ventured out for Mt. Pleasant over the weekend, competing in the Central Utah Invitational which was held at both Manti and North Sanpete high schools. 12 schools were in attendance for the tournament including Millard, San Juan, Canyon View, Delta, South Sevier, Richfield, Manti, North Sanpete, Juab and Grantsville.

In day one of the tournament, they began with the Doubles matches. In Doubles 2, Emily Dufour and Emme Stockdale received the very close win over Delta’s team, with a score of 9-8 (8-6). Emery’s Tandy Bennett and Brindalayn Grange also would get the win over the Delta team, scoring 8-6 in the set.

Moving on to Saturday, starting in the 1 Singles category. Julia Peterson of Emery won her semi-finals match, with a score of 8-1 over San Juan. She fell in her finals match, competing against Millard. Carbon’s Ireland Keil would fall in her semi-finals match, but would claim the victory in the finals match against San Juan, 8-0.

In 2 Singles, Tatum Jensen of Emery won her semi-finals match against San Juan, 8-6. Carbon’s Leah Sweeney would also secure the win in the semis against Millard, 8-1. The two would meet up in the finals match, where Sweeney would have the upper hand, winning 8-1. In 3 Singles, Mandy Riggs of Carbon would fall in her semi-finals match against South Sevier. She came back with the win in the finals match against Manti, 8-5.

In the Doubles events, Emily Dufour and Emme Stockdale had a tough battle against Richfield in 1 Doubles, where they would fall, 8-5. In 2 Doubles, Carbon’s Gianna Valdez and Kiley Sasser defeated Canyon View, 8-5. They had a fantastic match in the finals, but would unfortunately fall to Delta, 9-7 (7-5).

In the end, Carbon placed with the ninth overall team score, at 52. Emery followed in tenth, with a score of 59. Emery will have one more match before their regular season ends, facing Juab. Carbon will prepare for their final regular season tournament on September 20 and 21. The tournament will be the “Panther Slam”, hosted in St. George.