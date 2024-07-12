Central Utah to Implement Fire Restrictions

Press Release

RICHFIELD, Utah – Due to rapidly increasing fire danger and recent wildfire activity, interagency fire managers are implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning July 12 at 12:01 a.m. on all federal, unincorporated Private, and State lands in Millard, Sevier, Wayne, Piute, Garfield, Juab (excluding Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest), Sanpete (excluding Manti-La Sal National Forest), and Beaver counties (including Fishlake National Forest, Beaver Ranger District). Incorporated cities and towns are not included. Please contact your local fire department or County Fire Warden for specific private land fire restrictions.

“Fire danger is rapidly increasing daily in central Utah. Hot and dry weather conditions are expected to continue through July,” said Color Country District, Bureau of Land Management Fire Management Officer Josh Tibbetts. “Recent wildfires have grown rapidly on windy days and have the potential to threaten our communities and public lands. Preventing human-caused wildfires is a priority for all land management agencies right now.”

While Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect, the following acts are prohibited:

No campfires or open fires outside of agency improved and maintained campgrounds and homesites in central Utah. Running water is required at cabins or homesites on unincorporated private land. Devices fueled by liquid petroleum are allowed.

No discharging of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices outside of incorporated city limits or on public lands (city-specific restrictions may apply). Fireworks are always prohibited on all federal lands.

No shooting of exploding targets or tracer ammunition.

No cutting, grinding, or welding of metal in areas of dry vegetation. This includes acetylene torches.

No use of equipment without a working and properly maintained spark arrestor (if required).

No smoking near vegetation or outside of a developed recreation site, personal vehicle, or building.

Please be aware that fire restrictions will be slightly different among agencies and these restrictions do not apply to incorporated cities. Please check the specific fire restrictions with the respective land management agency before visiting.