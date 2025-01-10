CERCUT Hosts Junior Jazz Fun Shot Competition

The Carbon Events and Recreation Complex (CERCUT) hosted the Junior Jazz Fun Shot Competition on Thursday night. The event was free to all who wanted to compete, for boys and girls in grades 3-12. The competition was two rounds with a minute each to score as many points as possible from various spots on the floor, where you could earn different amounts of points depending on where you shot the ball.

The winners from the event were:

3rd and 4th Grade Girls – Payton Marrelli (1st) and Ahna Dolanwheeler (2nd)

3rd and 4th Grade Boys – Kohen King (1st) and Logan Donaldson (2nd)

5th and 6th Grade Girls – Alyvia Lee – (1st)

5th and 6th Grade Boys – Lukas Nielsen (1st) and Jordan Barlow (2nd)

7th and 8th Grade Girls – Valynda Keil (1st)

7th and 8th Grade Boys – Andrew Arthur (1st)

9th through 12th Grade Girls – Alexa Jones (1st)

9th through 12th Grade Boys – Alek Dolanwheeler (1st) and Cole Arthur (2nd)

The region competition will be held in Pleasant Grove on Feb. 8. The winners will then go to the finals at the Delta Center on Feb. 22, where they will compete before the Utah Jazz take on the Houston Rockets. All finals participants and their parents will receive tickets to the game that night.