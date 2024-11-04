CERCUT Monster Mash 5K Race

The Carbon Events & Recreation Complex (CERCUT) hosted the annual Halloween 5K race on Oct. 25. Members of the community came together, sporting their costumes, where the attendees received candy and prizes.

Cody Hunt finished the race in a quick 19 minutes, placing first overall. Mike Peters followed in second place, finishing in 25 minutes. Alex Burros finished in third in 26 minutes, Kilee Hunt was the fourth person to cross the line in 27 minutes and Lilly Peterson rounded out the top five in 30 minutes.

The rest of the competitors included Nikita Clark, Bridget Murray, Veronica Kratman, Sarah Baldwin, Kristin Talbott, Tiffany Brabant, Harley Brabant, Maddison Reynolds, Christopher Reynolds, JR Brabant, Jaden Brabant, Jordan Burrows, Jeni Burrows and Melanie Curwen.

The event was a great way to kick off the weekend festivities, with everyone enjoying their favorite spooky season, filled with trunk-or-treats and fun costumes. The next 5K will be held on Nov. 23, for the annual “Turkey Trot”. Check-in will be at 8 a.m and the race will begin at 8:30 a.m.

To register for the event, visit carboncountyrecreation.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.