Ceremonial Ribbon Cut at Timeless Art

Timeless Art is one of the newest artistic storefronts on Helper’s Main Street. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the business on Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Sisters Teresa Passarella and Mary Allred are the owners of Timeless Art. As Helper natives, the sisters grew up in a five-daughter household. Their mother was artistic and helped instill that passion into her daughters.

Everything at Timeless Art is made by the family and can be customized. In the store, customers can find hand-painted cards, leather journals, wooden candles and an extensive line of jewelry. The family also sells paintings, homemade bath bombs, custom cups and mugs, and a variety of gifts.

Additionally, Timeless Art offers an array of classes to bring out your inner artist. New classes are presented each month with flexible class dates and times. Classes are offered to small groups with safety precautions in place due to COVID-19.

Timeless Art is located at 157 South Main Street in Helper and is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store can be contacted by phone (559) 367-5186 or by email at timelessart4you@gmail.com. Customers can also visit the store’s website by clicking here.