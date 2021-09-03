Carbon Superior Over Gunnison Valley

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After dominating Grand and San Juan on Tuesday, the Dinos were back on the courts just two days later to face Gunnison Valley. They picked up right were they left off, obliterating the Bulldogs in their tracks.

Lindsey Snow went a perfect 6-0, 6-0 in first singles, as did Lieke Werveij in second singles. The standout performance continued with Kaydance Scoville and Laurie Perry’s 6-0, 6-0 victory in first doubles. Alyssa Ellis and Ella Anderson nearly joined the group with their 6-0, 6-1 win in second doubles. Lastly, in third singles, Lizzy Blackburn won by forfeit. She then played in a playback, which she took 8-1.

Carbon will look to continue its hot streak next week. The Dinos will first face Millard again at home on Tuesday. Then, they will then gear up for the Carbon Invitational on Sept 10-11.