Chains for Charity Honors the Cox Family at Huntington Elementary

In November, Huntington youngster Charity Cox suffered from severe burns on a large majority of her body in an incident at home.

Cox is currently recovering at the University of Utah Burn Center and Huntington Elementary School made the decision for their December character trait to be “charity.” Alongside this announcement, the school is also honoring Cox with a chain they are creating that is deemed the “Charity Chain.”

Cox is the granddaughter of Mrs. Cox at the school. To support Charity and her family, students are being encouraged to participate in acts of charity at the school.

Each time an act of charity is performed, the student will receive a chain link from their teacher. From there, they will be instructed to write their name on the chain link and deliver it the office.

When the chain links are received, the school will add it to a chain that will begin to span around the school to remind all of Cox and her ongoing fight.