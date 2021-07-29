Chamber Celebrates New Laundry Service Business with Ribbon Cutting

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon to welcome Take a Load Off Carbon to the area.

Take a Load Off Carbon, operated by Ashlie Barnes, Donita Blackstone and Machelle Inglis, is a low-cost laundry service offered in Carbon and Emery counties. Their services include washing, drying and folding clothes, along with ironing upon request. They also offer free pick-up and doorstep delivery.

The goal the trio has set for their business is to be able to give back the time and energy a person would spend doing laundry to better spend it with family and friends.

“Let us give you that eight hours a week of your life back! Relax while we do your dirty work,” their motto reads.

For hassle-free laundry, Take a Load Off Carbon charges $1.50 per pound with no limit on the amount of laundry along with a turnaround of 24 hours, but most likely the same day.

While Tide and Gain products are the most commonly used detergents by the local laundry service, they are always willing to accommodate the needs of their customers if any allergies are present.

Take a Load Off Carbon is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emergency services are provided upon request. To schedule a laundry service, message them on their Facebook page, Take a Load Off.