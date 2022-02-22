Chamber Highlights Real Estate Titans

Despite its one-year anniversary still being on the horizon, Real Estate Titans has been making waves in Southeast Utah. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce took time to spotlight the business and its success at a luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Casey Wilson, Principal Broker at Real Estate Titans, was in attendance to accept the honor and speak on the business. He explained that the brokerage opened in March of 2021 with a goal to provide great customer service while also giving back to the community.

In just one short year, the business has experienced significant growth, adding new staff members and clients to its portfolio. Wilson took time to highlight each staff member, attributing the business’ success to their determination and dedication.

Wilson also highlighted what Real Estate Titans offers. While many clients utilize the business to buy or sell their home, Real Estate Titans also offers property management for those in the rental business. These services are offered throughout Carbon and Emery counties.

“Thank you to the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce for inviting Real Estate Titans to be one of the business spotlights,” Wilson shared following the luncheon.

More information on Real Estate Titans can be found online at www.utahhometitans.com or by calling (435) 637-0001.