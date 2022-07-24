Chamber Highlights Apple Country Home and Gift

Apple Country Home and Gift was honored as one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s business spotlights for the month of July. Business owner and operator Kari Richardson accepted the recognition during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Richardson opened Apple Country in 2004, and the business has seen vast growth since then. While Richardson started mainly with craft supplies, she quickly grew to meet the needs of the community. This included welcoming consignments to the store as well as new products and services.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Richardson said. This can be seen when walking through the store, which features home decor, crafting supplies, gifts, clothing, jewelry and much more. Customers can also rent tuxedos from Apple Country or commission special pieces from Richardson herself.

Apple Country can also create a unique birthday experience with crafting parties. Parties can be tailored for all ages and interests, and Richardson takes the stress away by providing the space, instruction and supplies.