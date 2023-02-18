Chamber Highlights Upcoming Women’s Conference

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Amy Peters and Madi Bennett to its February luncheon to speak on the upcoming women’s conference. These two women are joined by various community members who are working to make this year’s conference the best yet.

The annual Eastern Utah Women’s Conference has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 22. The conference will take place in its traditional location at USU Eastern, though the time has shifted to the afternoon.

Attendees will be able to enjoy all the conference has to offer from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day. Various activities have been planed for attendees to enjoy, such as candle making and cosmetology services. There will also be service projects with Carbon Caring 4 Kids and the USU Eastern Sun Center.

Workshops such as Dutch Oven 101, Making Baklava and more will be available, as well as a dinner catered by the USU Eastern Dining Services. This year, the keynote speaker presentation will be by Darlene Dilley.

For businesses or individuals that want to get involved in the conference, Peters and Bennett said it is not too late. There is vendor availability and raffle prizes are still being accepted. For questions on the conference or to register as a vendor, contact Peters at amy.peters@usu.edu or Bennett at madi.bennett@usu.edu. Or, interested parties can call (435) 613-5225 or (435) 613-5835.

If there is a woman that is deserving of the Woman of the Year award by going above and beyond for the community, they can be nominated via the event’s website, where even more information on the conference is also available.