Chamber of Commerce Spotlights Zions Bank

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce named Zions Bank as one of its business spotlights for the month of April. Representatives from Zions Bank accepted the recognition during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Zions Bank was founded in Salt Lake City in 1873 and has grown to 122 full-service financial centers across Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. The bank offers consumers a range of mortgage and home equity loan options, AmaZing Rewards® credit cards, private banking services, and online and mobile banking.

Valerie Cisneros is the manager of the Price branch and took time to time to speak on the Zions Bank@Work program. This program gives $250 to those who open a Zions Bank Advantage Checking account with direct deposit. The program also offers a .25% loan discount on consumer loans, including personal, auto, boat, RV and home equity.

Cisneros was joined by Chad Bisoff, a Treasury Management Officer with Zions Bank. He spoke on isolved, a human resources and payroll platform that can streamline tasks for business owners. Zions Bank partnered with isolved to bring user-focused solutions to businesses looking for assistance with payroll, human resources, benefits and time.

Those looking for more information on Zions Bank and its offerings can visit the bank’s website at www.zionsbank.com or contact the Price branch at (435) 637-2604. Zions Bank is located at 45 South Carbon Ave in Price and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.