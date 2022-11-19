Chamber Recognizes Elevate Home Health & Hospice

Elevate Home Health & Hospice was honored as one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s business spotlights for November. The Elevate team accepted the recognition during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Elevate Home Health & Hospice is owned by Brody LeRoy, Michelle Willson and David Funk, who were all in attendance to accept the recognition. LeRoy serves as the the director of therapy, Willson is the director of nursing and Funk is the administrator.

The Elevate Home Health & Hospice team offers skilled nursing care, post-hospital care, post-surgical care and wound care. Patients can also receive lymphedema care, pain management, diabetes management and IV therapy. Therapy services include occupational therapy, speech therapy and physical therapy.

Earlier this year, Elevate Home Health also received its hospice accreditation. With the Medicare accreditation, the Elevate team is able to offer hospice services to residents in Carbon and Emery counties. Many other services are also available, curated specifically for each patient.

For more information on Elevate Home Health & Hospice, please call (435) 637-1250 or visit the office, located at 88 East 100 South in Price. Elevate is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.