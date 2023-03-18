Chamber Recognizes the Carbon County Mammoths

The Carbon County Mammoths Ice Hockey Club was recognized by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon. Representatives from the hockey program took time to speak during the chamber’s monthly luncheon.

The club is open to youth ages six to 18. Each child is able to participate in the program for no cost, as the club is a non-profit organization aimed at bringing hockey to the community. The program is operated by volunteers, which includes coaches that donate their time to teach the youth.

The Carbon County Mammoths practice during the winter at the Carbon County Fairgrounds ice skating rink. Weather permitting, club members practice on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. All youth are invited to attend practices, regardless of skill level.

Those interested in participating will not need to worry about equipment as the Carbon County Mammoths provide all required gear at no additional cost to the athlete. Safety is a priority and the volunteers ensure each child has the needed equipment to stay safe on the ice.

The Mammoths have seen slow but steady growth, beginning with 12 participants the first year and growing to 30 this year. Megan Marshall, who helps oversee the club, urged interested youth to attend a practice and become involved, as there is always room on the ice for more players.

For more information on the Carbon County Mammoths Ice Hockey Club, including updated information on practices, please visit the club on Facebook.