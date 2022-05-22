Chamber Spotlight Shines on U-Haul

U-Haul was one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s business spotlights for the month of May. Josh Patterson, the general manager of the Price location, accepted the recognition during a luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

The current U-Haul opened in 2019, taking up residency in the former Kmart building. While Carbon County has been served by U-Haul for over 40 years, it was evident that the area’s needs were growing. U-Haul grew to meet those needs, renovating the former Kmart to bring expanded services to the area.

The Price location offers the traditional U-Haul products and services, including truck and trailer rentals. Customers can also find moving supplies, such as boxes and other packing materials, as well as hitch connection services.

Inside the building is climate-controlled, individually-alarmed, heated and cooled storage. These storage units are available in a variety of sizes, which can be accessed 24/7 with adequate security, cameras and lighting. Also available are storage containers and outdoor storage units.

U-Haul in Price is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on products and services, visit U-Haul at 610 West Price River Drive or call (435) 637-7879.