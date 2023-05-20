Chamber Spotlights Annual Pie Auction

The Kickin’ Country Annual Pie Auction was the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Spotlight for the month of May. The chamber recognized the fundraising event during a luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Ann Anderson of Castle Country Radio took time to speak on the auction, which raises funds to provide fuel cards for Carbon, Emery and Grand county residents that travel to receive cancer treatment. Since 2011, the community has donated nearly $90,000 in the form of $100 fuel cards.

Because of the community’s generosity throughout the years, the auction now provides a yearly college scholarship. Any student from Carbon, Emery or Grand counties that has or had cancer is eligible for a $2,500 scholarship to further their education.

The 2023 auction will take place on Wednesday, June 14. The event will kick off at 9 a.m. on Kickin’ Country FM 98.3 and 106.7. Throughout the day, 50 pies, accompanied with other donated items and services, will be auctioned off.

“We will sell pies baked or supplied by local residents, business leaders and dignitaries,” Castle Country Radio shared. “All monies raised from the auction will stay local.”

Those that would like to support the Kickin’ Country Pie Auction can do so by donating a pie, item or service. Cash donations are also accepted and checks can be made payable to “Community Develop Corporation.”

For more information on the auction or for questions, contact Castle Country Radio at (435) 637-1167.