Chamber Spotlights DeBugger Pest Control

DeBugger Pest Control was the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s business spotlight for the month on March. The business received recognition during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Bunn is the owner and operator of DeBugger Pest Control. Bunn launched the business in Carbon County nine years ago and has served nearly 1,000 customers since then. His brother has also joined the business, assisting with administrative duties as the business has grown.

DeBugger offers an array of services, including pest control, landscape weed control, tree and shrub care, and lawn programs. Starting with the pest program, customers can expect three steps per year to provide protection against a variety of pests. This includes ants, spiders, ear wigs, wasps, scorpions, spiders and more.

For the lawn care program, Bunn implements a five-step program. Each step includes a fertilizer and herbicide to keep lawns green and weed free. Each of the five steps is tailored to the unique needs of the season to keep lawns healthy.

Bunn thanked those in attendance for the recognition and the years of continuous support. He said that he is excited to continue serving the community, especially with the new truck and equipment that have been added to the business.

For more information on DeBugger or to schedule an appointment, please call (435) 630-0653 or email debuggerpestcontrol@outlook.com.