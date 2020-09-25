Chamber Welcomes Sign Me Up to Carbon County

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce was joined by members of the community to welcome a new business to the area on Thursday afternoon. Sign Me Up is owned by Jordyn Oman and Danielle Henrie, two sisters that saw a gap to fill during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering fun services to local residents.

Due to the pandemic, the sisters saw many celebrations being cancelled, from birthdays to weddings, and wanted to bring joy to those that had to cancel events. Thus, the concept of Sign Me Up was born as a way for members of the community to still celebrate.

Sign Me Up offers decorative sign rentals, which are ideal for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and other special occasions. Sign options include individual letters and numbers as well as themed cutouts, such as balloons, sporting gear, holiday items and more. A variety of sizes are offered, from small to large, as well as various color options. Custom ordered signs are also a possibility with advance notice.

“Thank you to all the family and friends who came out,” the duo shared following the ceremony. “It means so much to us to have your support of our small business.”

For more information or inquire about renting, email signmeupcc@gmail.com or message the business on Facebook or Instagram.