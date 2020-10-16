Chambers Shines Spotlight on Local Businesses, Organizations

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce honored those making positive impacts in the community during its luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

The honors began with two businesses, both owned and operated by Ryan Peterson and his wife, Mandy. Ryan took time to speak during the luncheon, outlining the efforts of each business.

In & Out Inspections is a full-service home and commercial inspection company. Launched in 2012 as a part-time endeavor, the business grew to meet the demand of the local area.

Then, more recently, Ryan and Mandy installed a digital billboard on Highway 10, just outside of Price City. The billboard is a popular advertising avenue for local businesses, targeting commuters traversing the highway.

The chamber then shined the “Community Spotlight” on the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG). Michael Bryant accepted the recognition, speaking to those in attendance.

While the SEUALG brings many community-focused programs to the area, Bryant spoke directly to the business community during the meeting, highlighting the organization’s Revolving Loan Fund. Businesses in SEAULG’s coverage area are encouraged to contact the organization for more information if funds are needed to operate a business during these troubling COVID-19 times.