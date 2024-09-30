Champ Justice Finishes Atop Standings in Emery

The Emery Spartans hosted last week’s golf match at the Millsite Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 26. The teams of Region 12 were set for another beautiful day of golf.

The day ended with the tough Richfield squad finishing in the first overall team position with a score of 305. Followed by Juab (311), Carbon (334), Delta (334), Emery (342), Canyon View (368), North Sanpete (376) and Manti (384).

Champ Justice of the Emery Spartans finished tied for fourth on his home course. He ended his day with a gross score of 77, tied with two members of the Richfield Wildcats. Carbon’s Dayton King followed next with a score of 79, good enough for the top 10, in the ninth position. His teammate Rydge Butler finished at the 13 spot, scoring an 82.

They were followed by Emery’s Alex Hansen finishing at 15, with a score of 83. Levi King of Carbon rounded out the top 20, as he finished at 16, scoring an 84.

The other scores of the day were Cash Withers (CHS, 89), Bronx Olsen (EHS, 90), Dempsey Toomer (EHS, 92), Paxton Faulk (CHS, 92), Brendon Behunin (EHS, 92), McKennon Stevenson (CHS, 94), Jacksone Bosone (CHS, 94), Kolten Wilkinson (CHS, 96) and Ethan Gilbert (EHS, 98).

The overall 3A team standing have Carbon in a three-way tie with Union and Juan Diego with a team average score of 314. Emery sits in ninth with a score of 338. Morgan (296) leads the way, followed by Richfield (299) and Juab (306).

Three Dinos stay atop the top 20 individual standings, as Dayton King leads the way in the eighth position. Rydge Butler follows at 13 and Levi King is sitting at 20 as the regular season nears its end.

The golf teams will have two more events until the state tournament begins on Oct. 16 and 17. First, they will head to Richfield on Sept. 26, followed by their last match of the regular season at Manti on Oct. 2.