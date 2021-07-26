Champions Named in Western Regional Cornhole Tournament

Press Release
On July 24, the annual invitational and locally-sanctioned Western Regional Cornhole Championship Tournament powered by Prestige Worldwide was hosted in Price once again, this year with 12 championship caliber teams competing. No tournament was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 champion team of Wilma Howa and Nick Tatton returned to defend their title but were unable to defend and finished in the top dozen teams.
A full field of past champions were also participating and vying to become champions once again. In the end, many prior tournament champions and other teams came up short to the 2021 champs; the team of Catherine Kane and Richard Root took the top spot after a grueling double-elimination tournament that lasted over six hours. The tournament included many hard-fought battles, including several sudden-death overtime matches. Catherine Kane becomes the first two-time champion in tournament history. Congratulations Catherine on this monumental achievement!
Teams from throughout Utah participated and competed for bragging rights and the coveted midsummer classic trophies developed by Original Creations. The winners’ names will be engraved on the prestigious ”Barley Champions Trophy” as well.
The tournament began with the National Anthem as well as the team selection and seeding process.
Congratulations to Catherine and Richard!