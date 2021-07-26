Press Release

On July 24‭, ‬the annual invitational and locally-sanctioned Western Regional Cornhole Championship Tournament powered by Prestige Worldwide was hosted in Price once again‭, ‬this year with 12‭ ‬championship caliber teams competing‭. ‬No tournament was held in 2020‭ ‬due to the COVID-19 pandemic‭. ‬The 2019‭ ‬champion team of Wilma Howa and Nick Tatton returned to defend their title but were unable to defend and finished in the top dozen teams‭.‬

A full field of past champions were also participating and vying to become champions once again‭. ‬In the end, many prior tournament‭ ‬champions and other teams came up short to the 2021‭ ‬champs‭; ‬the team of Catherine Kane and Richard Root took the top spot after‭ ‬a grueling double-elimination tournament that lasted over six‭ ‬hours‭. ‬The tournament included many hard-fought battles‭, ‬including‭ ‬several sudden-death overtime matches‭. ‬Catherine Kane becomes the first two-time champion in tournament history‭. Congratulations Catherine on this monumental achievement!‬

Teams from throughout Utah participated and competed for bragging rights and the coveted midsummer‭ ‬classic trophies‭ developed by Original Creations. ‬The winners’ names will be engraved on the prestigious‭ ‬”Barley Champions Trophy”‭ ‬as well‭.‬

The tournament began with the National Anthem as well as the team selection and seeding process‭.‬

Congratulations to Catherine and Richard‭!