Changes and Returns for International Days 2022

Tuesday afternoon marked the first Price City International Days Committee meeting of 2022, with Price City Councilman Rick Davis acting as the chairman for the year.

The big news for this year’s celebration is that the dates have officially moved to Aug. 4, 5 and 6. This change was made in order to have the carnival brought back, as it was discovered in a survey and from word-of-mouth that many patrons deeply missed it.

Last year, due to the pandemic and wanting to still host the celebration while staying compliant with social distancing and other safety precautions, a lot of things were handled differently. However, Councilman Davis stated that this year, the plan is to go back to what has been done in the past.

The other glaringly obvious result from the survey that was conducted, other than the need of the carnival, was that most that attended International Days in 2021 were not in favor of the new location of the stage. With this information received, it was stated that the stage will be returned to its former location within Washington Park.

In regard to the kid’s parade and Kid’s Day in the Park that is hosted each year during the celebration, the time for the parade is going to be pushed back 15 minutes to 9:45 a.m. This is due to the fact that the parade ended at the park too early and the booths and games were not ready for the children yet.

Another change coming to International Days is that Castle Country Radio announced that they will not be hosting the annual “So You Think You Can Sync” event this year. Instead, a gameshow-type event will be hosted, complete with audience participation, planko boards, wheels to spin and more. This will take the former allotted space for the lip syncing contest.

Yet another change was announced in regard to the annual Lion’s Club Breakfast in the Park. This was not hosted in 2021 as the club was down to only four members and was unable to manage it. This year, there are only two members in the club as one moved and another passed away.

However, it was stated that if there is another group that would like to take over the breakfast in the park, they would be happy to be consultants and donate the instructions and supplies. A number of groups that could possibly take the reins for this particular event were discussed, though none were solidified.

Councilman Davis also announced that though the dates for the International Days are moving one week, the annual golf tournament will still take place on July 30.