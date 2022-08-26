Changes Coming to EHS Homecoming Parade

It was recently announced that some changes will be coming to this year’s Emery High School (EHS) homecoming parade. These changes stem from community feedback about making the parade more accessible to the community and parents.

This year, the parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9. It will start at the church on Main Street in Castle Dale. The route will then continue up Center Street and to the EHS football field.

However, the fun does not end after the parade. Directly following, there will be tailgating, activities and concessions until the football game against rival Carbon High, which is slated to begin that evening at 7 p.m.

“By doing this, we hope to unite the whole county in support of Emery High School,” said Tisha Thornley.

Questions about registering a float for the parade can be directed to Thornley or Alicia Whitesel at EHS. This link can also be used for parade entries.