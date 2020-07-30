Changes Coming to Local WIC Program

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) hosted a virtual board meeting on Tuesday evening where many topics were discussed by members and staff. One such topic was an update on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

This nutrition program is designed to help low-income pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to age five eat well and stay healthy. In addition, WIC participants receive nutrition counseling, prenatal nutrition, health assessments, breast feeding support, nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, and referrals to health care services and other helpful agencies.

While traditionally WIC benefits have been loaded onto printed vouchers, the SEUHD will be moving toward E-WIC for the future, which will work like a debit card. With the electronic program, participants will be able to buy only the food they need during a given transaction and purchases will be able to be made throughout the month. E-WIC is slated to begin in October and there is an upcoming virtual training pertaining to it.

Cards that will have the benefits loaded onto them will replace the vouchers. The SEUHD expressed its excitement for this, stating that many clients have also shared excitement for the prospect. At this time, the health department is working on training, updates and preparations for the E-WIC. There will also be a mobile WIC clinic coming in the form of a van.

To learn more about the WIC program is Southeast Utah, click here.