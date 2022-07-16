Changes for Castle Dale Addressed by City Council

By Julie Johansen

The regular meeting of the Castle Dale City Council was held on Thursday. Following the approval of the previous meeting’s minutes and the Pledge of Allegiance, Ashlyn Durrant thanked the council for their support in helping her attend Girl’s State. She reported that she had a great experience and was able to participate in city, county and state government activities.

The council then discussed the animal control ordinance and recommendations for additional verbiage needed in the ordinance regarding nuisances. Discussion continued on the noise ordinance in the city and complaints from citizens who live near the recreation center. These problems will be addressed at a recreation board meeting.

A motion was then made and approved to have a public hearing on zoning changes at the next land use committee meeting. The zoning change requested from residential to commercial on a lot at 90 East 700 North will be used for recreational vehicle storage. This will be a conditional use permit.

Next, Castle Dale Zoning Administrator Kerry Lake reported that two new business licenses were approved at the last land use committee meeting, and he has received applications for the next meeting.

The animal control officer then reported that he has been working to see that dogs in the city are licensed. He also reported that there is a problem with sheltering dogs as the shelter is always full. He is working toward a solution to this problem.

The code enforcement officer said that most of his action has been in monitoring watering in the city. He stated that most of the new lawn watering permits are reaching their expiration date, so this should alleviate some confusion.

It was then reported that maintenance foreman Nosh Arrien is planning to attend a Utah Department of Transportation snow plowing training in Redmond. He also is working on five major events in the city in the near future.

The Castle Dale Fire Department was represented by member Doug Moreno. He reported one new member and certification trainings. A work party is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the fire station to continue work on the restrooms and washroom. He also reported that the Fourth of July fireworks activity was well attended and everything went well. They are also doing some firework training on Wednesday evening at regular meetings.

The city treasurer reported that all tax bases have seen an increase. Sales taxes are up $7,700, TRT taxes increased by $690 and vacation rentals increased by $245. The city recorder has scheduled the audit for Sept. 12 and 13.

In the council reports, it was decided that letters requesting property clean-up will be sent out. It was also reported that the Jr. Entrepreneur Shark Tank granted three young business owners $1,000 each.

Mayor Danny Van Wagoner reported on the Maverik Super Center progress as well as a Kevin Costner film production that will begin to film at Fuller’s Bottom. The film crew estimates that it will need approximately 300 rooms in the Emery County area.