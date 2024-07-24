Chaos Cove Wraps & Graphics, Soroptimist International in CCCC’s Spotlight

During the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) luncheon that was hosted on Thursday, July 18, Chaos Cove Wraps & Graphics was named the Business Spotlights of the month.

The business is owned by a husband and wife duo who has been in business for a couple of years now, beginning in a room in their house and rapidly growing. Chaos Cove will create signage, banners, stickers and wraps. By following their Facebook page, patrons can find contact information and stay up-to-date on all the great products the business creates.

Soroptimist International was then recognized as the July Community Spotlight. Wendy Berryman is acting as the current president this year and accepted the recognition with member Terry Willis. Willis explained that they are a women’s service organization that works at improving the lives of women and girls.

Soroptimist International has been in place for hundreds of years and the local club has been around for 70 years. Currently, they have close to 20 members and are always looking for more.

Willis said that those that are interested in being involved in an organization that improves the lives of women and girls in the community, get ahold of Willis or Berryman by visiting their Facebook page. Willis stated that they would love to have interested parties be part of the organization.