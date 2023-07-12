Charges Re-Filed in Manslaughter Case

The Carbon County Attorney’s Office has re-filed charges against Colton James Price, age 28, after being arrested in December of 2022 following the death of his girlfriend in 2019. Price was originally booked into the Carbon County Jail for murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

According to the original indictment on Dec. 9, 2019, Price’s girlfriend Ashley Logston was holding a firearm while seated at a residence in East Carbon. The statement said that the “defendant recklessly grabbed the firearm from her, causing the firearm to discharge a bullet.”

The discharged bullet struck Logston in the head. First responders were called to the scene to assist and found Logston in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries 10 days later.

Though Price was initially ordered to be held without bail and faced a number of court appearances, the matter came before the court in March on the motion of the state for an order to dismiss without prejudice. The court was fully advised and found the motion should be granted.

On July 12, the case was brought in front of the Seventh District Court once again, and Price was charged with one count of manslaughter (domestic violence), a second-degree felony, and one count of obstructing justice, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, Price made false and misleading statements to investigating officers and other individuals about the discharge of the firearm, contrary to the provisions of the aforesaid statute, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Utah. This information is based on evidence obtained from local law enforcement.

Price, who is detained in the Carbon County Jail on another matter, appeared before Seventh District Court Judge George Harmond on July 12. A preliminary hearing has been set for Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. and the jail was ordered to hold Price on this matter as well.