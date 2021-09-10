Charitable Donations Presented from the International Days Golf Tournament

A public hearing was hosted at the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday evening regarding the charitable contribution of the proceeds from the International Days Golf Tournament.

Councilman Rick Davis began the hearing by stating that one of the things that Price City prides itself on is the annual tournament, stating it is a fun time for those who participate. However, at the end of the tournament, the real fun begins as all of the assets and monies raised are given back to local charities.

“That’s what it’s all about,” shared Councilman Davis.

He then said that they have identified many charities and they attempt to spread out the donations each year. The committee chooses certain charities and then sets a dollar amount. Mayor Mike Kourianos expressed his appreciation to Councilman Davis and Nick Tatton for being a part of the tournament.

Tatton then remarked that it is important to thank all of the sponsors and vendors that have helped, naming the primary sponsors as USU Eastern, Swire Coca-Cola, Sutherlands, Castleview Hospital and JN Auto. The public hearing was then opened to receive input, though nobody in attendance stood to speak on the golf tournament.

Closing the hearing, the charitable donations were then approved and distributed to the International Days fireworks display, Utah State University Eastern for scholarships, United Way of Eastern Utah, the Castle Valley Center, the Southeast Utah Health Department (primarily the HOPE Squad), Safe Kids Car Seats, the Boys and Girls Club, Price Chapel, the Christmas Tree Regalia and the Emergency Utility Assistant Program.

Councilman Davis thanked these organizations for all that they do for the community. All funds that were donated came from the golf tournament proceeds and no Price City tax revenue was used to give the donations or organize the tournament.