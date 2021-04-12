Charles Davis

Charles (Chuck) F. Davis of Castle Dale, Utah. Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away peacefully into the hands of our Lord and Savior at Emery County Nursing Home and Rehab on April 9, 2021. He bravely lived and endured degenerative lung disease and congestive heart failure.

Chuck was born on February 10, 1944 at his parents’ home in Scio, Ohio. He was the third child of William Perry Davis and Georgia Alice Taggard Davis. His religious preference was a protestant.

He was married to the love of his live, Yvonne Souchak on January 24, 1970.

Chuck lived and worked in the area of Scio at a variety of jobs, but mostly in the coal mines. He worked for Y&O Nelms #1 mine for several years before they closed that mine. He was able to obtain employment at their new Cadiz Portal mine, which later closed. He became a recruitment for Savage Brothers mine in Utah. Chuck and his family made the decision to give this a try, pulled up stakes and moved to Castle Dale, Utah. He worked for many different mining companies that were subsidiaries of Utah Power and Light for the next 20 years. He also tried his hand at truck driving for Savage Coal Industries.

Chuck was an avid hunter in his younger years. He belonged to the Jewett Sportsman Club, Scio Sportsman Club, and the International Order of Moose. He was a member of the UMWA for over 50 years. Chuck especially liked meeting with his friends and buddies every morning for coffee and gossip. He loved to watch drag racing and mecam auctions.

Chuck is survived his loving devoted wife of 51 years, Yvonne, grandson Trevor (Juanita) Davis of Mt. Pleasant, granddaughter Brooke (Mark) Luce of Feltwell, England, five great grandchildren, sister Mary (Terry) Baker and brother Harold (Shannon) Davis, a wonderful niece, a great-niece and great-nephew.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Don Davis of Montana, and daughter Nikki Davis of West Branch, Michigan.

Honoring Chuck’s wishes there will be no memorial service.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book and share memories of Chuck at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.