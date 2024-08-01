Charles Robert “Bob” Wagoner

Bob Wagoner was born July 28, 1940, in La Grande, Oregon, to James Carol “Cub” and Marjorie Perry Wagoner. He attended La Grande schools and graduated from La Grande High School in 1958. He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1965, and from Eastern Oregon University with his Master’s Degree in 1967. On August 16, 1966, Bob married his sweetheart, Marilyn Moake in the Salt Lake Temple. They were the parents of seven wonderful children.

Bob was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life and served faithfully and happily as a missionary in Western Canada, in numerous bishoprics in both La Grande, Oregon, and Ferron, Utah. Bob dutifully served as Bishop in Ferron, Utah, and served as a senior missionary with the addiction program and as a temple worker in the Manti Temple with his wife, Marilyn.

Bob worked as a school teacher, Vice President of Baum Insurance Agency, special education teacher, and high school girls’ basketball coach. He loved coaching his kids, going on outings with his family, and of course telling stories. Bob was a master storyteller and had an incredible sense of humor.

We love remembering some of Bob’s favorite things: homemade ice cream, sports, his “bachelor’s” meal of pork ‘n beans and hamburger, swimming at Cove, coaching everything, trips to Wallowa Lake, telling or hearing a good story (Magic Freddie, Hop-a-Long Cassidy, Batman), playing piano, and serving others.

Bob passed away July 29, 2024, (the day after his 84th birthday), in his home, surrounded by family, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his seven children, Wendy (Ryan) Loftus of Idaho Falls, ID, Jill (Chad) Weight of Salem, UT, Rob (Rachel) Wagoner of Cedar Hills, UT, Jeff (Kenzie) Wagoner of Saratoga Springs, UT, Matt (Tasha) Wagoner of Cleveland, UT, Brad (Jaymie) Wagoner of Eagle Mountain, UT, Erin Paige (McKay) Jensen of Idaho Falls, ID; foster daughter, Denise; 31 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren (with 2 on the way); and one brother, Darrell (Sis) Wagoner of La Grande, OR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cub and Marjorie Wagoner; brothers, Danny and Loren Wagoner; and his sister, Sharon Coalwell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2024, at the Ucon Stake Center, 2967 E. 105 N., with Bishop Russell Donahoo of the Homestead Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-11:15 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery.

