(1933 – 2022)

Charles Sanford Lewis (88 years old) passed away January 17, 2022 from cancer. Born October 18, 1933 in Dixonville, Florida (although his birth certificate says Brewton, Alabama where it was recorded) to Raymond Chesley Lewis and Lalue Virginia Jernigan Lewis. He married Shannah Vee Gardner on September 5, 1953 in Huntington, Utah (married 68 years) and they were sealed as a family in the Salt Lake Temple on February 24, 1964. They have 7 children, 26 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren (2 on the way), and 2 great-great-grandchildren (1 on the way).

He served in the US Marine Corp. He supported his family by driving truck. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings. Charles and Shannah served as Ordinance Workers in the Salt Lake Temple, and as full-time missionaries in the Illinois, Peoria mission in Davenport, Iowa. He was the happiest when serving others. He was a fun-loving man and a teaser. He had a tender heart and was generous and giving. He was always concerned about his family members’ eternal welfare, and shared his testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ any time he could.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Shannah, and their children: Larraine (Gary), Debra (Randall), Claudia (Jeff), Sanford, Ronald, Clinton (Stacy), and son-in-law Jerry; also his sister Alice. Preceded in death by their daughter Charlene, daughter-in-law Wendy, parents, brother John, sisters Arvie and Dorothy, and granddaughter Amy Martin.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Poplar Grove Ward Chapel located at 1401 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held at the same address on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 6:00 -8:00 pm, and from 9:00-10:15 am prior to the service on Saturday. PLEASE wear a face mask. Interment will be at the Huntington City Cemetery in Huntington, Utah. Services will be live-streamed at Heritage Funeral Home Facebook Page.

The family would like to thank the staff of South Davis Home Health and Hospice for their care of Dad and our family.

Family and friends may share condolenses and sign the online guestbook at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com