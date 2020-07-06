Charley Jenkins Kicks Off 4th of July Weekend

Well-known music crooner Charley Jenkins returned to Price on Thursday, July 2 to perform at Culture Connection. The band, loaded with talent and experience, entertained all watching at home. The group preformed many country songs, including originals such as “That Mountain.”

They ended their night with “God Bless the USA” to send local residents into the holiday weekend. Up next to perform will be Deltaz on Thursday July 9. As per usual this summer, the concert can be streamed for free on Price City’s Facebook page and on ETV Channel 10.