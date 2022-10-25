Charlie Johnston Retrospective at kt Gallery

Press Release

Charlie Johnston was an artist who lived his passion for the great outdoors. He was drawn to sweeping vistas as well as the intimacies of lone rock formations and fallen logs. His pen and ink drawings have been described as poetic, his use of line, sensitive.

Johnston was also a resident of Helper for over 20 years. He was a strong supporter of Helper’s growing art community and he was fascinated with the natural history of the Colorado Plateau. Johnston and his wife, Elaine, spent winters in Utah and summers in Alaska, and his work reflects the beauty that surrounded him.

kt Gallery in Helper is pleased to host a retrospective exhibit of Johnston’s love-life with nature. The exhibit spans nearly 40 years of nature through his eyes – from Monument Valley to the Tetons to the Alaska Range. The exhibit has been extended through Nov. 4 and all works are for sale.

The public is invited to enjoy Johnston’s work Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment. All are invited to a closing reception on Friday, Nov. 4, coinciding with Helper’s First Friday gallery stroll.