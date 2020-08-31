Charlotte Cox, 87, of Orem, UT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27th, 2020.

Born to George and Ada (Jensen) Magnuson of Castle Dale, UT, Charlotte was the second of two daughters. Charlotte loved her family and found her greatest joy in visiting with her children and grandchildren. The daughters of a rancher, as a young girl, she and her sister drove a hundred head of cattle by themselves across the San Rafael Desert to Range Creek. As a young woman, she played the snare drum in the high school band, was an accomplished barrel racer and later a rodeo queen attendant.

Charlotte was married to Merrill W. Cox, later divorced, and is survived by six children, 20 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her sister and one sister-in-law.

Services will be held September 1st at Russon Bountiful Mortuary at 11 AM with internment at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com. Services can be viewed on the Russon Mortuary Facebook page.