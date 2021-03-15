February 11, 1950 ~ March 11, 2021

Charlotte Emily Van Wagenen passed away on March 11, 2021 of complications associated with MS. She was the daughter of Art Van Wagenen and Elsie Malaska Van Wagenen. Charlotte was born in Clear Creek, Carbon County, Utah on February 22, 1950.

She was an honor student throughout her education in Carbon County and she graduated from Westminister College in Salt Lake City with a bachelors degree in Accounting. Charlotte spent her career at the Williams Company and retired as a Senior Accountant. Charlotte loved animals throughout her life. She befriended feral cats and old horses and she fed birds and had countless numbers of pet cats during her life. Charlotte belonged to several bowling and golfing leagues and she was very proud of the Hole in One she nailed at Mountain Dell Golf Course.

Charlotte is survived by her siblings: Rick Van Wagenen of Durango, CO; Janie Van Wagenen of Salt Lake City, UT; Laura Lundquist Van Wagenen of Tulsa, OK; and Brad Van Wagenen of Price, UT, as well as her nephews Andrew and Christopher Van Wagenen and nieces Erika and Danielle Lundquist. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.