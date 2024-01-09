Cheer Teams Perform at 3A Divisionals

Over the weekend, Carbon and Emery cheer participated in the 2024 Southern Division State Divisionals that was held in Delta.

The Lady Spartans had great performances throughout the competition. They earned first in the game day dance category and second place in the game day cheer routine. The squad would also win in co-ed and take the region title, with all of their routines going to state.

Carbon High School also had a great showing, getting the third-place spot overall in coed and qualifying for state as well.

The state competition will be held at Utah Valley University on Jan. 25.