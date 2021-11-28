Cheering on the Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After taking off a year from competing, the Dino cheerleaders are looking forward to their return. Carbon holds a team of 32 individuals, many of which are returning from last year, including six seniors.

The crew prides itself on trusting one another and building camaraderie. “I would say our strength is our team bonding,” began head coach Chloe Pritt. “We have a really strong and close knit team this year. It helps us on and off the mat.”

While Carbon has a lot of talent, the Dinos continue to improve. “Our skill level is really high this year.” Pritt added, “We are working on harder stunts.”

The Dinos compete in the coed pom and show routines. Their first competition is at regionals on Jan. 15. That is where they will meet Richfield and Emery, who are always tough. If they place, they will move on to state.

“It’s been great so far. We love this team and we’d keep them forever if we could,” Pritt concluded.