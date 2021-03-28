Child Dies Following East Carbon House Fire

A child died following a house fire in East Carbon early Sunday morning, authorities report.

According to the Wellington City Fire Department, crews responded to assist East Carbon Fire with a structure fire on Carson Street. Wellington City responded with one engine and crews were advised while en route that the home was fully engulfed in heavy flames.

“Upon arrival at 2:11 a.m., responding Wellington units found heavy smoke and fire and the East Carbon Fire Department engaged in an exterior attack,” Wellington Fire shared. “During these efforts, firefighters were notified there was possibly a child still inside.”

Reports indicate that a rescue operation was immediately enacted; however, due to the extreme heat and smoke inside the home, it was relayed to the rescue team that it was likely a recovery operation.

“Within minutes of entering the home through the bedroom window of the trapped occupant, the victim was located and removed and loaded into a waiting ambulance and transported,” shared Wellington Fire. “Unfortunately, everyone’s worst fears were confirmed and the victim’s injuries were unsurvivable.”

Information on the victim and the cause of the fire have not yet been released.

“Please keep the victim’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers along with the first responders in this unimaginable tragedy,” Wellington Fire concluded.