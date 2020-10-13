Children Enjoy the Fall Season at the Annual EUCCU Pumpkin Festival

Eastern Utah Community Credit Union (EUCCU) hosted its third annual Pumpkin Festival on Friday afternoon.

The pumpkin festival has quickly grown into a staple fall event in the community, giving children a safe place to visit, usually in costume, and enjoy the spooky holiday.

For the 2020 event, those that attended were able to enjoy an opportunity for prizes with a spin wheel, pay a small fee for a pumpkin or two, and enjoy some cornhole.

Soda, popcorn and tickets to enter a contest for a Nintendo Switch were also available, as well as a photo opportunity with the EUCCU pig.

Each year, the funds raised during the festival benefit the credit union’s yearly Angel Tree. This year, a total of $978 was raised as children enjoyed Halloween early.